CR Paatil appointed Gujarat BJP chief, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal to head Ladakh unit

CR Paatil to head BJP ’s Gujarat unit. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal is new BJP chief from Ladakh.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has appointed party MP CR Paatil as the new chief of the party’s Gujarat unit. Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has been appointed as the head of the party’s Ladakh unit.

The new appointments were done by BJP national president JP Nadda with immediate effect, party General Secretary Arun Singh said.

Paatil and Namgyal are members of the Lok Sabha from Navsari in Gujarat and Ladakh, respectively. Paatil is also co-incharge of the BJP’s Bihar unit.

Paatil, a third-term MP, replaced Jitendrabhai Vaghani, the BJP said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.

The 65-year-old leader is considered an effective parliamentarian, who has used technology to push development works in his constituency and be in touch with the voters. He has also been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s choice to coordinate development works in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh.

Namgyal is a first-term MP from Ladakh. The 35-year-old had hit the headlines for his energetic speeches in Parliament at the time of Jammu and Kashmir’s bifurcation as two Union Territories. The post of BJP president in the Union Territory was vacant after Namgyal’s predecessor resigned.