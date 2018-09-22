CPWD announces country-wide Swachh Building Competition

Representative Image

The Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has announced a country-wide ‘Swachh Building Competition’ under which various government buildings will be rated for their cleanliness. The competition will be held from September 23-29.

According to the CPWD, the competition is being organised under ‘Swachhta Hi Seva Campaign’ which aims at generating greater public participation towards cleanliness and is being organised in the run-up to the fourth anniversary of the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2018.

The CPWD, the central government’s largest construction agency, said various government buildings will be rated for their cleanliness. “During the competition, various buildings under each zone shall be rated for their cleanliness against standard benchmarks…”CPWD said in office memorandum.

A simple assessment of cleanliness in common areas of the buildings will be conducted over a week’s period and scores marked by a team of assessors. Winners will be suitably rewarded through commendation certificates or medals or trophies, it also stated.

“Each common area such as corridor/lobby at different floors/levels will be separately assessed and averaged out, to get the cleanliness score of the building concerned,” it added.