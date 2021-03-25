CPI(M)’s Ibrahim Ali witnesses surprising 2141 per cent rise in asset; Mamata Banerjee’s asset decreases

TMC sitting MLA of Kakdwip, Manturam Pakhira's assets grew by a considerable 735.95 per cent.
CPI(M)'s Panskura Purba candidate Sk Ibrahim Ali witnessed a surprising 2141.48 per cent growth in his asset
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s asset value has decreased by 45.08 per cent now compared to what it was during the 2016 assembly elections. Banerjee, who is contesting this year’s assembly election from Nandigram, has in her affidavit which was submitted along with her nomination to the Election Commission declared her total worth to be Rs 16,72,352.
The Trinamool Congress supremo’s asset during the 2016 election when she contested from Bhawanipore constituency in the city was Rs 30,45,013, the ‘Analysis of criminal, financial education, gender and other details of candidates’ for West Bengal phase II polling stated.