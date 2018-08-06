CPI(M) worker murdered in Kerala, party blames BJP-RSS workers

A ruling party CPI(M) worker was allegedly stabbed to death by BJP workers in Kasaragod district of Kerala on Sunday night, news agency ANI reported. According to media reports, the deceased man has been identified as Aboobacker Sidique, a native of Songal village.

Reports say that he was stabbed by bike-borne assailants in Manjeswaram area of the district last night. The locals rushed him to a nearby hospital but he couldn’t be revived.

When police learned about the crime, they visited the incident site to gather information and other details. Police said that heavy officials have been stationed in the village to maintain law and order situation.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) has alleged that the BJP-RSS goons have killed Sidique. The party has called for a strike in the district today.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.