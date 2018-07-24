CPI(M) supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

The party said tomorrow’s Mumbai bandh, called by Maratha outfits to push for their reservation demand, should be observed peacefully. (Reuters)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) today came out in support of the Maratha community protesting for reservation in government jobs and education.

The party said tomorrow’s Mumbai bandh, called by Maratha outfits to push for their reservation demand, should be observed peacefully.

“The government can omit Maratha families having high income from the ambit of reservation, but there is a sizeable population in the Maratha community that needs such an

affirmative action,” Ashok Dhawale, a Central Committee member of the CPI(M), told reporters here.

Calling for maintaining peace, he said, “Tomorrows bandh should be observed peacefully.”

While giving reservation to the Marathas, the state government should not encroach upon the existing quotas for other communities, he added.