​​​
  3. CPI(M) supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

CPI(M) supports Maratha community’s demand for reservation

The CPI(M) today came out in support of the Maratha community protesting for reservation in government jobs and education.

By: | Mumbai | Published: July 24, 2018 11:30 PM
cpi(m), mumbai bandh The party said tomorrow’s Mumbai bandh, called by Maratha outfits to push for their reservation demand, should be observed peacefully. (Reuters)

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) today came out in support of the Maratha community protesting for reservation in government jobs and education.

The party said tomorrow’s Mumbai bandh, called by Maratha outfits to push for their reservation demand, should be observed peacefully.

“The government can omit Maratha families having high income from the ambit of reservation, but there is a sizeable population in the Maratha community that needs such an
affirmative action,” Ashok Dhawale, a Central Committee member of the CPI(M), told reporters here.

Calling for maintaining peace, he said, “Tomorrows bandh should be observed peacefully.”

While giving reservation to the Marathas, the state government should not encroach upon the existing quotas for other communities, he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top