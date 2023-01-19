CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat asked to step off stage, wrestlers insist not to make WFI row ‘political’

As protests by national-level wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi enter its second day on Thursday, the agitating athletes asked Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Brinda Karat to step down from the stage, and not make it a “political issue”.

In a video from the protest site, Olympic bronze medallist Bajrang Punia can be seen urging Karat to step down from the stage, as he maintains that the issue is only regarding “wrestling”, and insisted that the issue not be made political. Another Olympic medallist Sakshee Mallikkh can also be seen in the video requesting her to step aside.

Top Indian wrestlers including three-time CWG champion Vinesh Phogat and the Olympic bronze medallists duo Punia and Mallikkh, sat in protest at the Jantar Mantar for the second day straight against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who has been accused of sexual harassment.

The international-level wrestlers have demanded that WFI be disbanded and a new federation formed.

I will try to get the solution: Babita Phogat

Three-time CWG medallist and BJP leader Babita Phogat, too, on Thursday, came to the protest site with a “message” from the government, saying that a solution will be found to the issue. “I will try to get the solution. I am a wrestler first and then a political person. I know their pain and I will try to get the solution that the wrestlers want,” Babita said.

On Wednesday, Vinesh had claimed that the WFI chief has been sexually exploiting women wrestlers for many years, and also alleged that several coaches at the national camp in Lucknow have also exploited women wrestlers. Joining her at the famous protest site in Delhi were world championship medallist Sarita Mor, Sangeeta Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sonam Malik, Satyawart Malik, Jitender Kinha, Amit Dhankar and CWG medallist Sumit Malik.

WFI President denies allegations

Singh, 66, who was elected unopposed President of WFI for a third consecutive term in February 2019, has denied the charges. Taking note of the allegations, the Sports ministry has sought an explanation from WFI and directed it to “furnish a reply within the next 72 hours on the allegations made”.

Also Read Sports Ministry seeks explanation from WFI over allegations by wrestlers, asks to reply in next 72 hours

The Congress on Thursday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the charges by the wrestlers, and questioned if this is the “better environment” for sports that has been created by the government. In a tweet in Hindi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “Our players are the pride of the country. They bring laurels to the country by their performance at the world level.”

The players have levelled serious allegations of exploitation against the Wrestling Federation of India and its president and their voices should be heard, she said.