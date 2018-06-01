CPI(M) calls PM ‘pradhan chor’ in stinging attack on Narendra Modi, lists ‘unending scams’

The CPI(M) today launched a full frontal attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the government at the Centre completed four years in power. On Twitter, CPI(M)’s official handle called PM Modi ‘Pradhan Chor’. In a series of tweets targetting the government with the hashtag ‘#LootSarkarOrJhootSarkar’ over the failures of the government on a range of issues including farmers woes to bad loans and jobs, the party alleged that the government only made false promises and “looted people”.

‘From Pradhan Chowkidar to Pradhan Chor’, the party said on its offical Twitter handle, highlighting the ‘unending list of scams’ unearthed under the current dispensation and accused the Prime Minister of not fulfilling any of its promises made in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2014. The CPI(M) also targeted the BJP over rising incidents of crime against women, accusing it of shielding its rape accused leaders.

It said that in the last four years, the Modi government couldn’t bring the ‘acche din’, instead looted the people. “As the Modi government celebrates the completion of its 4th year, the singular feature is the near complete reneging of all the promises made to people in 2014,” one of its tweets read, adding that the four years were ‘full of tears’. “No promised acche din, instead just Loot & Jhoot! #LootSarkarJhootSarkar”.

It said that the government failed on all fronts including creating employment opportunities. “Where are the 2 crore jobs per year which Modi promised? Only 19 lakh created created per year?” it questioned.

It said that the ‘beti bachao, beti padhao’ slogan should be changed to ‘beti bachao from BJP and Sangh Parivar’. “BJP leaders busy in saving rape accused from Kathua and Unnao,” it said, adding that the government has failed in providing safety and security to women of the country. According to the CPI(M), the conviction rates in such cases have dipped from 21.3% to 18.7% under the regime of the BJP government.

On loan waiver of farmers, the CPI(M) said that the government’s policies are more inclined towards the corporates, not farmers. “Loan write off for the corporates, suicides for the farmers!”. “2.72 lakh crores corporate NPAs written off.” On Rafale deal with France, the party said that government signed the deal 300 times costlier than what was decided during the UPA regime. It added that “36 crorepatis fled India with Rs 40,000 crore”.

On skyrocketing fuel prices, the CPI(M) said that the government has hiked taxes on petroleum products 11 times since it came to power. “Petrol and diesel prices have shot up to all time high while internal prices have dropped. Central excise on petrol increased 133% and on diesel 400%.”