CPI(M) appeals to protesters to continue their agitation peacefully against new citizenship law

The CPI(M) on Saturday appealed to protesters to continue their agitation peacefully against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and demanded that the contentious legislation be withdrawn and the NRC process be discontinued. Thousands of people have been agitating in various parts of the country since December 11, when the contentious citizenship bill was passed in Parliament.

“We appeal to the people to continue the protests peacefully against the anti-Constitutional Citizenship Amendment Act and the connected NRC/NPR. We condemn the prohibition on protests and excessive use of force by the police against peaceful protestors in many places,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted.

“India has long been respected globally for its democratic credentials, freedom to protest, commitment to pluralism, with commitment to a progressive constitution. It has been our strength which has been systematically destroyed by this government. Evidence is there for all to see,” he said in another tweet.

Yechury also questioned the priorities of the central government and asked if it was to revive the economy which was “brought to this state by Modi or to introduce these unconstitutional rules?”

“Is the priority to find more jobs for our youth or to divide them on the basis of faith?” he asked. Ten chief ministers have already opposed the implementation of the NRC in their states, the CPI(M) said in a statement.