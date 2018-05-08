CPI-M denies report on joining hands with BJP ahead of West Bengal panchayat polls

Party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury took to twitter to dismiss such reports . (Express photo)

The CPI(M) today strongly denied reports that it has joined hands with the BJP in run-up to the panchayat polls in West Bengal, and blamed ruling Trinamool Congress for spreading such “motivated rumours”.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that arch-rivals BJP and the CPI(M) have joined hands at the grassroots level in Nadia district to defeat the TMC in the upcoming panchayat polls in the state.

Party General Secretary Sitaram Yechury took to twitter to dismiss such reports and said the TMC instead of spreading “lies and canards”, should answer why the CBI was “going slow” in its investigation on Narada, Sarada and Rose valley scams unless it has an underhand deal with the BJP.

“Utter lies and rumours spread by TMC to distract from the violence it has unleashed on the Left Front cadres. We categorically deny any such understanding and remain opposed to both the BJP and TMC,” Yechury tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, “Motivated rumours, canards and lies are being spread by TMC which has a deal with BJP on communal polarisation and on saving its corrupt. Biman Bose (Left front chairman) has denied any understanding with the BJP and we stand firm in our opposition to both TMC and BJP”.

“All drama. BJP and TMC are two sides of the same coin,” Yechury tweeted.

A district level CPI(M) leader in Nadia had said the party had to opt for seat adjustment with the BJP in many seats as several villagers wanted a one-on-one fight against the TMC.

The CPI(M), with an opposite ideology to that of the BJP, never loses an opportunity to describe the saffron party as a “divisive force”.

CPI(M) Nadia district secretary and state committee member Sumit De said there have been adjustments at the grassroots level.

It has nothing to do with the party’s policy, he added.

“Yes, there have been adjustments at the grassroot level. In many seats as the villagers had wanted one-on-one fight, we had to respect it and act accordingly. But it is not that there have been several rounds of discussions between parties and it is a formal seat-sharing adjustment,” De told PTI.