CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy attacked again in Bihar

Kanhaiya Kumar has been protesting against the amended citizenship law. (IE)

Former JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar’s convoy was attacked again on Friday while he was returning from a public meeting in Bihar. He has been touring the state to address a series of rallies organized to protest the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The convoy was attacked on way to Saharsa after a meeting at Supaul district, according to reports. While Kanhaiya was unhurt, the glasses of several vehicles were damaged.

This is the second such incident in the last two weeks. Earlier this month, the former student leader was attacked when stones were pelted at his convoy in Supaul. In the attack, a driver was seriously injured and several vehicles were damaged. Kanhaiya Kumar put out a tweet saying that ‘all friends’ who were with him were safe. Suggesting that the attack was planned, Kumar said: “We the people of India’ will answer their brick and stones with the loud slogans of ‘Azadi in Azad nation’.

Kanhaiya Kumar has been protesting against the amended citizenship law. He is known and one of the most ardent critics of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. He blames Prime Minister Modi for alleged polarisation of the country on the religious lines.

Earlier today, Kanhaiya in a tweet said that the convoy of Jan-Gan-Man Yatra would reach Ara after meeting in Buxar. He claimed that the stage of the event was set on fire last night by right-wing groups. “Godse-lovers have set fire to the stage in Ara last night, but we will go with a caravan of love and chant freedom slogans,” he said in a tweet. The Jan-Gan-Man Yatra is a month-long event during which Kanhaiya Kumar is scheduled to address rallies on CAA and NRC.