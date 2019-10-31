CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away at 83

CPI leader Gurudas Dasgupta passes away.

Senior leader of Communist Party of India (CPI) Gurudas Dasgupta passed away on Thursday morning. He was 83. The politician breathed his last in Kolkata, news agency ANI reported. He was suffering from heart and kidney related ailments.

Dasgupta worked as a parliamentarian for 25 years – first as a Rajya Sabha member for three terms in 1985, 1988 and 1994. In the 2004 Lok Sabha elections, he won from Panskura seat in West Bengal. In 2009, he was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha from Ghatal in West Bengal.

In 2001, he was elected as the general secretary of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) in 2001. Besides, he was a member of the joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Harshad Mehta related Securities Scam and in the 2G spectrum scam.

In 2009, he was elected leader of the CPI party in Lok Sabha. He didn’t contest the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.