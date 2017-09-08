CPI leader Ameer Haider Zaidi tweets in favour of RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha, party serves him notice

CPI leader Ameer Haider Zaidi was completely surprised after he was served a showcause notice by his party seeking clarification over a tweet. (Facebook)

CPI leader Ameer Haider Zaidi was completely surprised after he was served a showcause notice by his party seeking clarification over a tweet, which he had posted over a month ago. Taking to a micro blogging site, Twitter, Zaidi had supported RSS ideologue Rakesh Sinha. CPI had asked Zaidi why he tweeted in favour of a “Hindutva” leader. In his reply, Zaidi said he has a “social bond” with Sinha and it goes beyond ideology and politics.

The Kolkata Police on mid-July this year have registered an FIR against RSS ideologue and Delhi University professor Rakesh Sinha for allegedly fanning communal hatred through social media posts on violence. Sinha, who often appears in television debates, has been accused of promoting communal disharmony and attempting to hurt a community’s religious feelings, as per Hindustan times.

Sinha, a teacher of political science, had then said: “I posted a picture with my mother offering prayers at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain on July 9, another of receiving an award from the President and one of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat releasing a book on Prime Minister. What is provocative about these?” as per Hindustan Times.

Earlier, Sinha also attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by tweeting: “.@MamataOfficial r you same Mamata whom I met during my college days in’87 interviewed against Marxist repression?NowU r more repressive !!” “We will crush crushing mentality of @MamataOfficial !100s of FIRs or imprisonments can’t silence me,can’t reduce my commitment to nationalism,” he wrote in a series of Tweets.

Meanwhile, the CPI had also condemned the killing of veteran journalist Gauri Lankesh saying that she was fighting communalism and Hindutva forces. The slain journalist fought against those forces till her last breath, the party said.