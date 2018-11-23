CP Joshi gets a dressing down from Rahul Gandhi over casteist remark, issues apology

The Congress party appears to have come on the back foot over certain religious and casteist comments made by some of its senior leaders ahead of the crucial assembly elections in five states. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh in-charge Kamal Nath came under attack for making an appeal to Muslims to ensure higher voting to the Congress.

Now, another senior leader CP Joshi put the party in an embarrassing situation by saying that only Brahmins can understand Hinduism and Prime Minister Narendra Modi should not speak about it as he is not a Brahmin.

The statements put the grand old party in a tight spot as it feared that such statements could backfire in upcoming elections.

Sensing the danger, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed CP Joshi for his remarks and said that his statements did not reflect the views of the party and were contrary to the ideals of it.

“CP Joshi’s remark is contrary to the Congress party’s ideals. Party leaders should not give such statement that hurts any segment of the society,” the Congress president said. He urged the party leaders to refrain from making such statements.

Gandhi also said that the senior leaders should not give such statements that may hurt any segment of the society. “While respecting the Congress party’s principles and the sentiments of party workers, I am sure Joshiji will realise his mistake. He should express regret over his remarks,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Hours after Gandhi’s statement, Joshi apologised for his remarks and said: “Respecting the ideals of the Congress and the sentiments of the party workers, I express remorse for my statement if it caused any hurt to the sentiments of any section of the society.”

Addressing a poll rally in Rajasthan on Thursday, Joshi had said that only brahmins knew about Hinduism. “Does anyone know what is the caste of Uma Bharti? What is the caste of Sadhvi? In this country, if anyone knows about religion, it is the Brahmins,” he had said.