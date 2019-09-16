‘Cowards’: Sharad Pawar attacks leaders defecting to BJP, Shiv Sena ahead of Maharashtra polls

File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar blasted former party leaders who defected to the ruling BJP ahead of the assembly polls in Maharashtra this year. Pawar termed the leaders who quit the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) as ‘cowards’ and said that they would be shown their place in the upcoming elections. They are cowards. People of Maharashtra will take care of such people in elections,” he said. On Sunday, MP and senior leader Udayanraje Bhosale resigned from the NCP and joined BJP.

Not naming any leader, Pawar said that some people had lost their self-respect and switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). In the 2014 elections, the NCP had won 41 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly. The alliance of BJP and Shiv Sena had emerged victorious winning a total of 185 seats. While the BJP had won 122, the Shiv Sena bagged 63 seats. The BJP is currently in talks with its alliance partner for devising a seat-sharing formula.

A number of NCP leaders have defected over to the BJP or the Shiv Sena in recent times. Prominent leaders who have quit include former ministers Jaidutta Kshirsagar, Ganesh Naik and Sachin Ahir, and former state unit president Bhaskar Jadhav.

Pawar had walked out of the Congress in 1999 and established the Nationalist Congress Party. Pawar said he managed to work in Opposition more effectively at times. Pawar, who worked in Opposition for 27 years, said “I managed to work in Opposition at times more effectively. But I do not feel like sitting with this kind of opposition (leaders).”

The NCP chief also took a jibe at Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is scheduled to visit Sangli and Kolhapur. The two districts bore the brunt of the floods that affected the state in August. Pawar claimed that Fadnavis visited the flood-affected areas just once.