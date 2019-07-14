Cow vigilantes beat two in Indore for allegedly transporting beef

Right-wing activists along with some bystanders halted a vehicle near Kesarbaug bridge in Indore on Sunday morning

Another case of cow vigilantism emerged from Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, even as the state prepares to bring a bill to curb violence by gau rakshaks. Right-wing activists along with some bystanders halted a vehicle near Kesarbaug bridge in Indore on Sunday morning and beat two persons for allegedly transporting beef, the Indian Express reported.

Imran and Nadim, who are both in their 20s, were arrested for violating provisions of the state’s prohibition of cow slaughter act, Inspector of Rajendranagar Police Station Sunil Sharma was quoted by The Indian Express. Inspector Sharma added that the two were unhurt and a local veterinary doctor has also confirmed that they were carrying beef along with other meats in their vehicle.

On June 26, the Kamal Nath government, in order to crack down on cow vigilantism, proposed a prison-term of six months to three years along with a fine of Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 for persons engaging in violence against those suspected of carrying beef.

The state government also passed an amendment into the Madhya Pradesh Gauvansh Vadh Pratishedh Adhiniyam, 2004 which is the anti-cow slaughter law cleared by the previous BJP-led government to be included in this provision.

Additional Chief Secretary (Animal Husbandry) Manoj Shrivastava spoke to The Indian Express and said the punishment for the crime will be increased to a minimum of one year and a maximum of five years if a mob is found to have been involved in cow vigilantism. If there are repeat offenders, the prison term would be doubled.

Provisions for punishing those who damage property of people charged under the anti-cow slaughter law have also been added.

The amendment also sought to punish persons for abetting cow vigilantism with a prison term of varying between one to three years.