Covid lockdown: Barring containment zones, economic activities should resume in Delhi, CM Kejriwal to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Barring containment zones, economic activities should be allowed to resume in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said during a video conference chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with CMs of different states on Monday. The fresh round of consultation was held on ways to strengthen the COVID-19 containment strategy and stepping up of economic activities in a calibrated manner as the 54-day nationwide lockdown nears an end. “During the interaction, the chief minister said economic activities should be allowed to resume in Delhi, except in COVID-19 containment zones,” a source told PTI.

During the video conference PM Modi told chief ministers that India will have to devise and implement a “balanced strategy” to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, and the biggest challenge for the country will be to ensure that the infection does not spread to villages. Appreciating the role played by the states in the fight against the pandemic, Modi said the entire world is of the view that India has been able to successfully protect itself from the pandemic, according to official sources.