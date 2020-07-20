COVID-19 will not be controlled by ‘jugaad’: Mayawati on Yogi govt’s handling of pandemic

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday, with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases.
Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Monday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the virus has assumed a “horrible shape” in the state and it was a matter of serious concern.
The pandemic, she said, will be controlled by making proper arrangements and not by ‘jugaad’.
“The way in which COVID-19 pandemic is assuming a horrible shape in UP — the most populous state in the country, which is poor and backward — is a matter of serious concern,” she said in a tweet in Hindi.
The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 49,247 on Sunday, with the highest single-day jump of 2,211 fresh cases, while the death toll reached 1,146 after 38 fatalities were reported in the state, according to a statement.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.