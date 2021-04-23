  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19 vaccine: Ensure price uniformity, Mayawati tells Centre

April 23, 2021 11:05 AM

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines.

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

BSP supremo Mayawati on Friday demanded that the Centre formulate a national policy to ensure uniformity in prices of COVID-19 vaccines. The Centre should also ensure supply of oxygen to hospitals, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

“The price of COVID-19 vaccine is not uniform and different rates have been fixed for the Centre, states and private hospitals. The Centre should intervene in this matter and formulate a national policy and implement it to bring uniformity in the vaccine prices,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi. “Also, in view of shortage of oxygen in big hospitals of different states and the national capital, the Centre should stop the industrial/commercial use of oxygen and ensure its supply to hospitals. We also demand that special attention is given to supply of emergency medicines,” she added.

The Centre on Monday announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1. The Serum Institute of India on Wednesday announced a price of Rs 400 per dose for its COVID-19 vaccine ‘Covishield’ for state governments and Rs 600 per dose for private hospitals.

