COVID-19: UP CM Yogi Adityanath says govt turned adversity arising out of coronavirus pandemic into opportunity

The chief minister said that 11 lakh migrant workers who returned to the state were absorbed in industrial units. (File Image)

The Uttar Pradesh government has turned the adversity arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic into opportunity through planning and strategy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asserted on Saturday.

There was not a single Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit or N95 mask manufacturing unit in the state before the lockdown to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus was imposed, but now it has 43 such units that have the capacity to export PPE kits, he said.

Ever since the process of ‘Unlock’ began in June, eight lakh industrial units, employing 50 lakh labourers, have resumed operations in the state, Adityanath said while addressing the ‘India Global Week’ webinar.

The central government had imposed the nationwide lockdown from March 25 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The ‘Unlock’ procedure, under which the Centre had allowed several relaxations, began from June 8.

The chief minister said that 11 lakh migrant workers who returned to the state were absorbed in industrial units.

“To deal with economic challenges arising due to the coronavirus pandemic, the state government has turned adversity into an opportunity through planning and strategy,” Adityanath said.

He said with the help of the Centre, 2.4 lakh industrial units got loans worth Rs 5,900 crore.