‘Covid-19 toolkit’ case: Delhi Police Special Cell conducts searches at Twitter’s offices in Delhi & Gurugram

Updated: May 24, 2021 8:50 PM

It had been reported that the Delhi Police's Special Cell had sent a notice to Twitter in connection with an inquiry into a complaint regarding the alleged COVID-19 'toolkit'.

‘Covid-19 toolkit’ case: Delhi Police Special Cell teams conducted searches at Twitter’s offices in Delhi and Gurugram in connection with the ‘toolkit’ probe, officials told PTI on Monday.

ANI reported that the Delhi Police Special Cell team was carrying out these searches in Twitter India’s offices located in South Delhi’s Lado Sarai area, and in other premises located in Delhi and Gurugram.

Earlier, it had been reported that the Delhi Police’s Special Cell had sent a notice to Twitter in connection with an inquiry into a complaint regarding the alleged COVID-19 ‘toolkit’ and sought a clarification from the microblogging site for classifying a related tweet by BJP leader Sambit Patra as “manipulative”.


Delhi Police PRO Chinmoy Biswal was quoted saying that “it appears that Twitter has some information that is not known to the police. And this information is relevant to the inquiry.”

More details awaited.

