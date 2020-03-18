COVID-19: Suresh Prabhu goes into self-quarantine for 14 days after returning from Saudi Arabia

Coronavirus: Suresh Prabhu in self-quarantine after Saudi Arabia visit. (File Photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Suresh Prabhu has tested negative for COVID-19, but the politician has self quarantined himself at his Mumbai residence for the next 14 days as a precautionary measure. Prabhu just returned from Saudi Arabia. He had gone to Saudi Arabia last week to participate in the second Sherpas meeting.

The Middle East country has confirmed the spread of the novel coronavirus disease in the different cities and issued necessary directives to check the rising number of cases. The country has reported 171 cases of coronavirus.

Prabhu in a letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he will not be able to attend the ongoing Parliament session till the end of this isolation period.

“I wish to inform that consequent upon my return from a recent visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second Sherpas’ Meeting for the upcoming G20 Summit in At Khobar on 10. March 2020, as a precautionary measure, even after testing negative, I have kept myself under isolation at my residence for the next 14 days in the wake of the Corona Virus spread as per advisories,” the letter reads.

“Therefore, I would not be able to attend Parliament Sessions till the end of this isolation period. This precautionary step has been taken taking into consideration the health of all the Members of Parliament and the Parliament Staff and Visitors,” he added in the letter.

Saudi Arabia currently leads the G-20 presidency. Riyadh said that it is planning to convene a virtual summit next week, bringing together the leaders from the member countries to address the coronavirus pandemic. The country has already suspended government work and ordered private companies to ask workers to stay home. Also, mosques, malls, restaurants and gardens have been shut to prevent mass gathering.

Meanwhile, a total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. Three persons have lost their lives due to the virus.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union minister V Muraleedharan placed himself under self-quarantine in Trivandrum after he met a doctor who later tested positive for coronavirus.