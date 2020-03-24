COVID-19: Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi, seeks welfare plan for unorganised sector workers

Sonia Gandhi has urged PM Modi to consider a welfare plan for unorganised sector workers.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi has demanded the launch of a welfare plan for the unorganised sector, especially construction workers, in wake of lockdown forced by the spread of the coronavirus. Seeking immediate relief in the form of emergency wages in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said that lakhs of migrant workers in major cities across the country have left for their hometowns and villages fearing a prolonged economic downturn while many workers are stranded in cities and are deprived of their livelihoods due to the stringent lockdown measures.

Sonia said several countries around the world including Canada have announced wage subsidy measures as part of its Covid-19 Economic Response Plan and New Delhi should also consider rolling out relief measures for migrant construction workers.

“Considering the extraordinary situation, I request you to consider advising the state building and other construction welfare boards to roll out emergency wage support for the construction workers who are in distress,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, Sonia had expressed concern over the government’s response to coronavirus and demanded a relief package for the poor, farmers, small businesses and middle class. She had also demanded expansion of COVID-19 testing to include people under surveillance and symptomatic cases.

According to Health Ministry data, the country has reported nearly 500 coronavirus cases. This includes 10 deaths even as the government races against time to check the spread of the deadly virus. Almost the entire country has now been placed under a lockdown. Road, rail and air traffic has been suspended till March 31. The Centre has asked states to take strict action against the violators.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM on Tuesday on the coronavirus outbreak. “Will address the nation at 8 PM today, 24th March 2020, on vital aspects relating to the menace of COVID-19,” he tweeted. He had addressed the nation on efforts to combat the virus on March 19.