Covid-19: Several states extend COVID lockdown and restrictions; Here’s full list

As Covid-19 cases have started declining steadily, several states like Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh have relaxed curbs or announced for unlock. However, many other states like Maharashtra, Kerala, Goa, however, have extended Covid-induced lockdown or other restrictions from a week to a fortnight.

While Kerala that recorded 23,513 new COVID19 cases will be under lockdown till June 9, the Puducherry government said it has decided to continue the lockdown till June 7. The lockdown has been extended in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till June 7.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the state is not yet ready to remove restrictions even though the prevalence of the cases has started to decline. The state, however, has allowed some restrictions to be lifted like all industrial settlements can now function but with 50 percent of their actual strength. Banks will operate few days a week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday till 5 PM. The same applies to shops selling textiles, jewellery, footwear, or books. Toddy sale is allowed only in parcels, following Covid-19 protocol.

The state will be under lockdown till June 7 and the decision to lift restrictions will depend on the public cooperation and if there is a steady decline of Covid cases, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said. Maharashtra government on the other hand has extended lockdown by another 15 days till Jun 7. The restrictions came into force on April 14. Neighboring state Goa also decided to extend the “corona curfew” by another week till June 7.

Delhi, which faced an exponential rise of cases in the last week of April and the first week of May, has decided to reopen partially from May 31. Staggered work hours, frequent testing monitoring of people complying with Covid protocols will be in place. Moreover, workers at manufacturing units need to carry e-pass for movement.

Madhya Pradesh government on the other hand has announced a phased unlock beginning June 1. The unlocking guidelines will differ between the Covid positivity rate at five and those above five. Cultural, social, sports gatherings continue to be prohibited now. Also, other public places like cinema halls, educational institutions, auditoriums, colleges, theatres will continue to remain closed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the entire Chittor district, especially Tirupati will have a further intensified restriction till June 15 in view of Covid cases there. The restriction timing has been extended to 20 hours from 18 hours daily after a review meeting between Covid experts, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy, Ministers P Ramachandra Reddy, and M Goutham Reddy.

In Tamil Nadu lockdown to break the chain of transmission has been extended till June 7, CM M K Stalin announced.

In Himachal Pradesh, the restrictions have been relaxed although the curb has been extended till June 7. The shops will be allowed to remain open for longer hours. Punjab on the other hand has extended Covid restrictions till June 10. The restrictions on the number of passengers in personal vehicles have been lifted.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that COVID lockdown in the state has been extended till June 7. Shops can now operate from 9 am to 3 pm. Shopkeepers have to follow an odd-even formula. Educational institutions will remain closed till June 15. Night curfew will continue from 10 pm to 5 am.

In the North East, Nagaland and Manipur government will extend the curfew till June 11 while for Arunachal it is till June 7. The Mizoram government on Saturday extended the restriction till 4 AM on June 6. The Meghalaya government has extended total lockdown in East Khasi Hills by another week.

In the eastern states, the West Bengal government has extended lockdown till June 15, At Bihar and Odisha imposed lockdown is under effect till June 1 until further extension,

Gujarat has extended the night curfew in 36 cities till June 4. All educational institutions, theatres, community halls, will remain closed in these cities. In Chattisgarh, the government has the lockdown is under effect till May 31. In Rajasthan, the Ashok Gehlot government has allowed relaxation in commercial activities from June 1 in districts where the situation has shown improvement. Else, the lockdown continues till June 8.

India reported 1.65 lakh new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. The death toll, however, remained above 3000. Daily recoveries in the country continued to outnumber the daily new cases for the 17th consecutive day, as India witnessed 2,76,309 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. The daily positivity declined to 8.02 percent, while the weekly positivity rate dropped to 9.36 percent. Around 3.04 million vaccine doses administered in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry report on Sunday said.