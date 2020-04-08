Covid-19: PM Modi to chair all-party meet, Opposition may raise MPLAD fund suspension issue

The Prime Minister is likely to seek suggestions from opposition leaders on the road map to contain the coronavirus outbreak. PTI Photo. File

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an all-party meeting on Wednesday over the novel Coronavirus outbreak via video conferencing. However, only floor leaders of political parties having more than five MPs will participate in the meeting. This would be the first such meeting to be chaired by PM Modi. The meeting comes amidst severe criticism by the opposition parties, especially the Congress, of the government’s handling of the crisis. Opposition parties have charged the government of not engaging opposition leaders in the fight against the deadly virus though PM Modi has interacted with eminent personalities of the civil society including journalists and sportspersons.

The Prime Minister is likely to seek suggestions from opposition leaders on the road map to contain the outbreak. Besides, he will also appraise them of the steps being taken by the government to check the spread of virus.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be interacting with the floor leaders of political parties through video conference on April 8 at 11am,” a release issued by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Meanwhile, multiple reports say that the opposition leaders will raise the issue of the suspension of Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme for two years. Some opposition MPs have already criticised the Centre’s decision to suspend MPLAD scheme and transfer the funds to Consolidated Fund of India to help with the fight against Covid-19.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the country has reported nearly 4,800 Covid-19 positive cases so far and 124 have lost their lives.