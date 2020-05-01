COVID-19: PM Modi meets Amit Shah, top ministers to discuss way forward as lockdown nears end

PM Modi met top ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the way forward as the 40-day lockdown nears its scheduled end on May 3. File pic PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met top ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss the way forward as the 40-day lockdown nears its scheduled end on May 3. Railways and Commerce minister Piyush Goyal, Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba were also present at the meeting. Besides discussing how things will move post-May 3, one of the important agendas of the meeting was to decide resuming the train and flight services in the country.

All economic activities and means of transportation were suspended by the government to prevent mass gatherings in order to check the transmission of coronavirus. The sweeping nationwide lockdown came into effect on Mach 25 and was extended till May 3 later.

The meeting was significant as the government has already started providing relaxations in several fields in a bid to kick-start economic activities. The Ministry of Home Affairs has indicated that considerable relaxations will be given for ‘green zone’ districts from May 3 but restrictions will continue in districts falling under the ‘red zone’ or areas that are worst affected by the virus.

According to the government data, the number of coronavirus hotspots across the country has fallen by around 23% in 15 days from 170 districts on April 15 to 130 districts on April 30. As many as 284 districts are in the orange zone while 319 are in the green zone. The categorisation has been done on the basis of incidence of cases of the virus, doubling rate, extent of testing and surveillance feedback. The government has said that it will revise the list on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states for further follow-up action.

Meanwhile, metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Pune, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad have been designated as red zones in the new classification. It is unlikely that relaxations will be provided in the two cities post-May 3.

According to the Union Health Ministry, the death toll due to the novel coronavirus pandemic rose to 1,147 with 72 more fatalities and the number of cases climbed to 35,043 in the country on Friday. The active COVID-19 cases stood at 25,007, while 8,888 people have recovered.

Globally, the virus has infected nearly 30 lakh people and claimed over 2 lakh lives. The United States is the worst affected by the virus, accounting nearly half of the total deaths. The virus has infected over 1 million people in the country.