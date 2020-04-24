COVID-19: People ‘disappearing’ in West Bengal, claims BJP, says even families unaware

West Bengal has so far reported 514 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus in West Bengal: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday levelled a serious charge against the Mamata Banerjee government, which is facing criticism over its handling of the coronavirus crisis, and claimed that people were disappearing in West Bengal. The Bengal unit of BJP has shared a video in which a girl can be heard saying that her mother was admitted to a hospital a few days ago and now she has been declared dead.

Sharing the details leading up to the death, the girl said that her mother was absolutely fine and the hospital admitted her after a lot of hesitation initially. “My mother was admitted on April 17 and for the next four days we got no information. On April 20, we were told that she died. We were not even handed over the body,” she said.

The girl further said that following her mother’s demise, the entire family was placed under quarantine and the house was sealed. “On April 20, my father and three sisters-in-law were taken to a quarantine centre set up in a college. Yesterday, my father was referred to some ‘Sanjivan Hospital’. Since yesterday, we don’t know anything about my father,” the girl said, pleading for help. She also added that her family did not know what happened to her mother in her last days.

The BJP termed the incident as ‘scary’ and said: “People are disappearing in Bengal and even their families don’t have any information. We heard of such things only in dictatorial Communist regimes.” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee has been under fire for allegedly misrepresenting the numbers of coronavirus cases in her state.

Just days ago, she even banned the use of mobile phones in Coronavirus hospitals. BJP MPs like Arjun Singh and Rahul Sinha have spoken against the order and threatened to go to court if the ban is not lifted.

Not just BJP, some non-resident Bengali medical professionals too have questioned the Mamata administration over less testing and misreporting of deaths happened due to COVID-19.

In an open letter, eight medical professionals said that there were two most specific issues that were most disturbing to them. “The gross under-testing…and misreporting of data on the cause of death in COVID-19 patients…there is evidence that mortality data in covid-19 patients emerging from West Bengal are misreported or not fully reported,” they said.

The suspicion about coronavirus data coming from West Bengal grew after the Mamata administration said that ‘only state-appointed committee’ will decide if a patient has died from COVID-19. West Bengal has so far reported 514 cases and 15 deaths due to COVID-19.