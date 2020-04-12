COVID-19 outbreak: MP is only state where no minister for home and health, Kamal Nath slams Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 532 positive cases and 32 deaths.

Coronavirus in MP: Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Sunday slammed sitting Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for his handling of Coronavirus pandemic in Madhya Pradesh. He said that Madhya Pradesh was the only state where there was no minister for health and home. Shivraj took office last month when Kamal Nath had to resign after losing majority in the House.

Kamal Nath today said that Chouhan was yet to form his Cabinet even after weeks of taking over as CM. Nath said that he had ordered the closing of malls and other places on March 12 but no action had been taken after his resignation. Kamal Nath had resigned on March 23, just a couple of days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced nationwide lockdown from March 25.

The Congress leader also blamed the Centre for not acting in time to tackle the pandemic in the country. He said lockdown was imposed 40 days after former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed concerns over COVID-19. “The Centre’s engagement in toppling the Madhya Pradesh government led to delay in taking steps to tackle Coronavirus,” Kamal Nath said.

Attacking the chief minister, Nath also said that Shivraj had not even asked for an economic package for Madhya Pradesh. The Centre has, so far, announced two packages — Rs 1.7 lakh crore welfare scheme and Rs 15,000 crore for setting up of COVID-19 hospitals — but none of this is state specific. However, the states would be allowed to use funds from the Rs 15,000 crore fund.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 532 positive cases and 32 deaths. Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain are among the worst hit with highest number of cases of COVID-19. India has so far reported 8356 cases with 716 recoveries and 273 deaths.