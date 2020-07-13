COVID-19 outbreak: Madhya Pradesh govt says no to public Ganesh puja pandals, mass Eid prayers this year

MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra said: "We have asked makers to create small Ganesh idols. Mass prayers for Eid will also not be allowed, nor will tazia processions."
Public Ganesh festivities will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh this year due to the coronavirus outbreak, the state government said on Monday, and also laid down attendance restrictions for functions like marriages and funerals.
The decisions were announced by MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra.
“No permission will be given for Ganesh pandals this year, and only one or two persons will be allowed to go for immersion of idols. We have asked makers to create small Ganesh idols. Mass prayers for Eid will also not be allowed, nor will tazia processions,” he told reporters.
He said detailed guidelines will be issued soon by the state home department.
Mishra said the state government has decided that at a marriage function only ten persons each from the bride and groom’s side will be allowed to attend.
Similarly, only 20 persons will be allowed to attend funerals, while other programmes will have a maximum head-count of ten.
The state has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in the past two weeks.
