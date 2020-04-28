COVID-19: Niti Aayog building sealed after officer tests positive for coronavirus, sanitisation process underway

NITI Aayog building has been sealed after an employee tested positive for coronavirus. ANI Photo

Coronavirus India news: The NITI Aayog building located in the heart of the national capital has been sealed for 48 hours after an employee at the the policy think tank tested positive for coronavirus. According to news agency PTI, a director-level officer working at NITI Bhawan tested positive for COVID-19.

“An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed,” a statement issued by Niti Aayog read.

“Disinfection and sanitisation of the building are underway. Contacts of the single covid-positive person have been asked to go on self-quarantine,” it added.

Ajit Kumar, Deputy Secretary (Administration), NITI Aayog, said that all necessary protocol is being followed and the Health ministry has been informed. “So, we are closed for 48 hours,” Kumar added.

The office of the government’s policy think tank is located on the Sansad Marg in the central Delhi.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 934 and the number of cases climbed to 29,435 in the country on Tuesday, according to the Union Health Ministry. The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 21,632, while 6,868 people have recovered and one patient has migrated.

In Delhi,the total number of coronavirus cases crossed the 3,000-mark. No fresh death was reported for second successive day on Monday. According to the city government data, the total number of cases have risen to 3,108 while 877 patients have recovered and active cases stand at 2,177.