Coronavirus India Live Updates: Third wave scare spreads as cases increase rapidly! India records over 11,000 cases; Noida renews mask mandate

Coronavirus Cases in India Live: Covid-19 is back and how! The rapid rise in number of Covid cases is slowly putting a lot of us on edge. And rightly so. The second wave had hit the people in worst possible ways and with an uptick in cases now, people are worried that this could be the onset of the third wave of Coronavirus. India recorded 11,109 new Covid cases and an active caseload of 49,622 in last 24 hours, according to the data on Health Ministry’s website.

The country crossed the worrysome mark of 10,000 new Covid cases on Thursday. As per the Health Ministry, India on an average registered 5,555 Covid-19 daily in the last week as compared to 3,108 the week before.

The national capital reported fresh 1527 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, according to the official data that was released on Thursday. Maharashtra for the second consecutive day recorded over 1,000 new Coronavirus cases, with 1,086 fresh infections and one death being reported in the last 24 hours.

Noida renewed the mask mandate in the city amidst the rising number of cases. An order from the health department stated that people will have to wear masks mandatorily and those who are caught without it won’t be allwoed to enter office, hospitals, schools, malls, cinema halls and any public transport.

13:23 (IST) 14 Apr 2023 Covid-19 LIVE updates: Delhi reports fresh 1527 Covid-19 cases Delhi recorded1527 Covid-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a daily bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Thursday. Meanwhile, active cases in the national capital stood at 3962. In some positive news, a total of 909 patients have successfully recovered from Covid. 13:13 (IST) 14 Apr 2023 Covid-19 LIVE updates: What do experts say about sudden surge in Covid-19 cases? According to Dr. SK Chhabra, HOD- Pulmonary, Primus Super Speciality Hospital, the current surge in cases has been attributed primarily to the XBB.1.16 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant. Read More: What health experts have to say about sudden surge in Covid-19 cases 13:00 (IST) 14 Apr 2023 Covid-19 LIVE updates: Pfizer bivalent vaccine to reduce Covid-related detah risk? As per a new study published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, people aged 65 years and above who received Pfizer bivalent mRNA vaccine booster dose, showed 72 per cent lower risk of Covid-related hospitalisation and 68 per cent lower risk of Covid-related death, a PTI report said. The study authors said that the study showed no direct comparison between bivalent and monovalent vaccines. 12:45 (IST) 14 Apr 2023 Covid-19 LIVE updates: NCR alerts citizens! Noida authority have renewed their mask mandate and has made it mandatory for people to wear masks while travelling by public transport or when going to schools/colleges. Delhi on Thursday reported 1,527 Covid-19 cases. 12:31 (IST) 14 Apr 2023 Covid-19 LIVE updates: India records over 11,000 cases! India recorded 11,109 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to the daily health bulletin released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday. This is a sharp jump from Thursday when 7,830 cases were reported across India. The active caseload stood at 49,622, which is 0.11 per cent of the total cases. 12:24 (IST) 14 Apr 2023 Covid-19 LIVE updates: Welcome to our Live Blog Hello and welcome to our live blog where we will keep you posted with the current situation of Coronavirus across India. Stay connected with us for further updates.

