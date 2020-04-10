COVID-19: MP govt cracks down on Tablighi Jamaat members, 64 foreigners booked

The foreign members had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event last month in Delhi.

Nizamuddin Markaz: The Madhya Pradesh Police have cracked the whip on members of Tablighi Jamaat who attended the congregation in Delhi’s Nizamuddin and were allegedly hiding in the state, which so far has recorded 259 cases of coronavirus. The state has booked 64 foreigners and 10 Indians linked to the Tablighi Jamaat. Apart from these, 13 others have been booked for arranging accommodation for Tablighi members. All these people have been booked under Sections 188, 269, 270 of IPC, Section 13 of Disaster Management Act, and Section 14 of Foreigners Act. After being booked, these people have been placed under quarantine.

These foreign members had attended the Nizamuddin Markaz event last month in Delhi. Thousands of people from across the country and the world come to attend Tablighi Jamaat events in Delhi. Soon after some of the members tested positive for COVID-19, the Centre asked all the workers who had attended the event in the national capital to report in their respective states and get tested for the virus.

However, some of these members did not report to designated centres thereby putting the lives of others at risk. Since this disease is highly contagious, the states had no other option but to trace and find these people and test to ascertain whether they were carrying the virus. Many states then warned Tablighi members to come forward and get tested or face stringent action under the Disaster Management Act. Assam, Himachal, and Punjab were among the states who sent stern warning to Tablighi members to report or face criminal prosecution. Despite such warnings, there are reports that people were still hiding and police were still looking for them.

On April 2, the Ministry of Home Affairs blacklisted 960 foreigners for participating in the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi. They were in the country on tourist visas but participated in religious activity, namely Tablighi Jamaat. The same day, the Centre had also directed DGPs of all concerned states to take necessary legal action against all such violators, on priority, under relevant sections of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and Disaster Management Act, 2005.