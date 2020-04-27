COVID-19: Movement of migrants not necessary, will cause serious health hazard, Centre tells Supreme Court

Supreme Court of India. (File Photo)

The Supreme Court will today take up a bunch of pleas on the migrant crisis in the country, including seeking relief for migrant workers like payment of wages. Earlier on Sunday, the Centre filed a second status report in the top court and stated that the government is taking care of their daily needs and migrant workers do not need to travel to their native places during the lockdown.

Advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava, one of the petitioners, sought urgent interim directions to the government to ensure the rights of migrant workers are safeguarded and essentials such as food, water, accomodation and medicines are provided to them during the lockdown period.

In its response, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said that there is no necessity for them to go back and that any such movement will cause a serious health hazard.

“There is no necessity for migration of workers to shift from place of their occupation to the place of their residence and rush back to their villages,” the MHA said.

The MHA added that allowing migration of workers on their own will defeat the very purpose of the lockdown. It said that they could carry the virus in rural areas which so far has remained relatively safe from the infection.

“The country is dealing with an unprecedented situation and any lapse at any end by anyone may result in loss of precious human lives. This is a question of general public importance and any movement of migrant workers being permitted would definitely cause a serious health hazard which can even lead to a life threatening situation for many,” said the MHA report.

The Centre’s report will come up for a perusal and examination by the Supreme Court on Monday. The Centre and states are working together in collaboration with NGOs to provide essential items to migrants workers who are stranded in different states.

According to the MHA data, 37,978 relief camps have been set up by states and UTs where 14.3 lakh migrants are being kept. Also, 26,225 food camps are in operation, providing food to nearly 1.34 crore people. It said close to 16.5 lakh workers have also been given shelter and food by their respective employers.

Earlier on March 31, the apex court had asked the Centre to prevent migration of people and set up within 24 hours a portal for disseminating real time information on the pandemic to counter the panic being spread through fake news.

The positive coronavirus cases have crossed 27,000-mark and killed nearly 900 people. The coronavirus-lockdown is scheduled to end on May 3 with many states favoring further extension to limit the spread of virus.