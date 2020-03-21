Covid-19: Maharashtra Police books couple for hiding foreign travel history

When the team questioned them about their travels, the duo said they had only been to their son’s place in Pune.

A case was registered against a couple in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district after they allegedly failed to inform the authorities about their trip to Thailand, police said on Saturday. People with history of travel abroad have been advised to remain under mandatory quarantine due to possible exposure to coronavirus, irrespective of whether they show any symptoms of the infection.

A survey team from the district administration on Friday tracked down the couple, who had failed to inform the authorities about their recent trip to Bangkok and Pattaya in Thailand, an official from Amalner police station said. “The couple, who live in Gajanan Nagar area of Amalner, had recently visited Thailand. When the team questioned them about their travels, the duo said they had only been to their son’s place in Pune,” he said.

However, further investigations revealed that they had travelled to Thailand, he said, adding that the couple has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Epidemic Diseases Control Act, 1897. The duo has been quarantined and their swab samples have been sent for testing, he said.