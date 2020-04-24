COVID-19: Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad tests positive for coronavirus, 10 days after testing negative

Jitendra Awhad is the first Maharashtra minister to test positive for coronavirus. File photo.

Senior NCP leader and Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has tested positive for coronavirus. Awhad, along with a dozen of his family members, had been in home quarantine since the past 10 days. The decision of home quarantine was taken after one of his security personnel had tested positive for the deadly virus. Jitendra Awhad is the first Maharashtra minister to test positive for the virus.

Earlier, the minister had tested negative, but a subsequent report on Thursday turned out positive. Awhad was admitted to the Fortis hospital in Mulund on Tuesday night after he complained of fever and uneasiness. The minister was initially admitted to a Thane hospital but was later shifted to Fortis hospital.

According to reports, Awhad had been admitted in the critical care unit. Awhad represents the Mumbra-Kalwa seat where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.

Jitendra had said that although his first test had come negative, he decided to quarantine himself as he came in contact with a police officer who tested positive for the virus. The minister had said he will come out to serve people once he tests negative and completes the mandatory 14 days quarantine period.

Earlier this month, health authorities went into a tizzy after a tea-seller outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s Matoshree residence had tested positive.

Jitendra Awhad is the same man who criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘light up lamps’ message, saying it left citizens quite disappointed in the fight against coronavirus. He had termed the exercise as pure stupidity.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra is on the back foot as the state remains the worst affected in the country by the virus. Mumbai and Pune account for a bulk of the over 6,000 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra. In total, the state has reported 6,430 cases and 718 fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

Meanwhile, the state government has revised guidelines issued on April 21 regarding relaxation of lockdown rules and withdrawn all concessions to Mumbai and Pune regions.