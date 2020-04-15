COVID-19 lockdown: UPSC to decide on Civil Services exam dates after May 3; check status of other exams

The Commission today held a special meeting to review the situation arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus lockdown: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday said that it will decide on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services-2019 Personality Tests after May 3, 2020. The Commission said that the dates for all interviews, examinations and recruitment boards, where candidates and advisers were required to travel from all parts of the country, will be reviewed from time-to-time. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the country is currently under complete lockdown which will continue till May 3.

The Commission today held a special meeting to review the situation arising out of the Coronavirus pandemic. After the meeting, the UPSC said that the dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced and any rescheduling in these examinations would be notified on the website.

This year in February, the Commission had announced the examination dates for the Civil Services-2020 (Prelim). As per the notification, the date of commencement of examination is May 31.

The Commission also said that deferment notices had already been posted for some of the examinations like Combined Medical Services, Indian Economic Service and Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. “Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified on the UPSC website,” it said in a statement.

The premier central recruiting agency further said that the National Defence Academy (NDA-I) Examination had been postponed and a decision on NDA–II Examination would be posted on June 10. It said that any other decision of the Commission in respect of examinations and interviews would be made available on the official website.

Apart from this, the Commission also announced that its chairman and members will take a 30 per cent cut in their basic pay for the next one year to assist Centre financially to fight Coronavirus. In addition to this, all officers and staff members of the Commission have volunteered to contribute one-day salary to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation (PM-CARES) Fund.