The Centre on Wednesday allowed the movement of migrant workers, pilgrimage, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country. In a notification issued today, the Home Ministry said that it has issued an order to state and Union Territories to facilitate inter-state movement of stranded people including migrant labourers in the country. The MHA said that all persons will be medically screened at source and destination and will be kept in home/institutional quarantine on arrival as per the guidelines issued by the ministry.
As per the guidelines, the states and Union Territories should designate nodal authorities and develop standard protocols for receiving an sending such stranded persons. The nodal authorities shall also register the stranded persons within their states and UTS.
The Centre said that moving persons would be screened and those found asymptomatic would be allowed to proceed. “Busses shall be used for transport of groups of persons. The buses will be sanitized and shall follow safe social distancing norms in seating,” the Centre said.
