COVID-19: India needs to ramp up testing to save lives, says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

COVID-19 Testing: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday demanded that the Centre ramp up its testing to ascertain the scale of coronavirus spread in India. She said that the country was wasting precious time if it did not increase its testing. “If testing is not exponentially ramped up, we will be wasting precious time in the fight to save lives. We just cannot afford to lose even a single day,” she tweeted along with a video message.

In the video message, Gandhi said that it was crucial for the country to increase the rate of testing. “Testing not only enables us to determine who has the coronavirus, it also gives us extremely valuable information about the severity of the disease, clusters and areas that need to be immediately isolated,” she said.

Citing the example of South Korea, Gandhi said that Korea and Italy have the same population but one could flatten the curve in record time because of its aggressive testing. Italy is the worst hit country in Europe with 1,24,632 confirmed cases and 15362 deaths as on April 5. South Korea, on the other hand, recorded just 10237 cases and 183 deaths, despite being close geographically to China, the original epicentre of COVID-19.

“Looking at the trajectory of pandemic in Italy and South Korea, both of which have similar size of population, we find while Italy failed to conduct large number of tests, South Korea tested thousands of people every minutes — this controlled the spread of pandemic in their country,” she said.

“Unfortunately, a look at existing data shows that the rate of testing in our country is nowhere near to where it should be,” Gandhi said. She also put out the numbers pertaining to testing that India was carrying out and compared that with other nations. As per her data, India was carrying 29 tests per million population while Pakistan was conducting 67, Sri Lanka-97, UK-1891, US-2732, Germany-5812, Italy-7122 and Soth Korea-7622.

If testing is not exponentially ramped up, we will be wasting precious time in the fight to save lives. We just cannot afford to lose even a single day: Smt. @priyankagandhi pic.twitter.com/eGObsNfkJs — Congress (@INCIndia) April 6, 2020

While the chorus for mass testing is growing, medical experts believe that India needs to administer tests rationally given the large population and limited testing kits. Considering the importance of testing, Indian Council of Medical Research — the apex body for formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research — has allowed anti-body tests which would quickly show whether a person has or had the virus and has now recovered, meaning it will show whether a person is now immune to the virus.