Covid-19 India lockdown extended: What is prohibited and what will be allowed — All you need to know

The lockdown has been extended by two more weeks.

India Coronavirus lockdown: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday extended nationwide lockdown by two more weeks beyond May 4. It also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period based on the risk profiling of the districts of the country into Red (hotspots), Green and Orange Zones. The guidelines have permitted considerable relaxation in the districts falling in the Green and Orange Zones. Green Zone will be districts with either zero confirmed cases till date; or no confirmed cases in the last 21 days.

Red, Green and Orange Zones

The classification of districts as Red Zones will take into account the total number of active cases, doubling rate of confirmed cases, extent of testing and surveillance feedback from the districts. Those districts, which are neither defined as Red or Green, shall be classified as Orange Zones. The classification of districts will be shared by the Centre with the states and Union Territories on a weekly basis or earlier as required. In the Red Zones, outside the containment zones, certain activities are prohibited in addition to those prohibited throughout the country. “These are: plying of cycle rickshaw and auto rickshaws; running of taxis and cab aggregators; intra-districts and inter-districts plying of buses and barber shops, spas and saloons

What will be allowed

In the Red Zones, movement of individuals and vehicles have been allowed only for permitted activities, with a maximum of two persons (besides the driver) in four wheeler vehicles and with no pillion rider in the case of two wheelers. The Centre has also allowed industrial establishments in urban areas viz Special Economic Zones, export oriented units, industrial estates and industrial townships with access control.

The other industrial activities permitted are manufacturing units of essential goods — including drugs, pharmaceutical, medical devices, their raw material and intermediaries — production units which require continuous process and their supply chains, manufacturing of IT hardware, jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing and manufacturing units of packaging material.

The Centre has also permitted construction at sites where workers are available and no workers are required to be brought in from outside. Construction of renewable energy projects is also allowed. Apart from this, shops in urban areas for non-essential goods are not allowed in malls, markets and market complexes. However, all standalone (single) shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residential complexes ate permitted to remain open in urban areas without any distinction of essential and non-essential, the home ministry said in a statement.