Covid-19 India Live: Mock drills conducted across states, Centre assesses readiness in case of surge

COVID-19 India Live: Following directions from the union health ministry to conduct mock drills across the country on Tuesday at all COVID-19 hospitals as part of precautionary measures, hospitals carried out mock drills to check the preparedness of health facilities to handle any spike in COVID-19 cases. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, speaking to reporters on Tuesday said that the Centre is preparing in case of COVID-19 surge in the country. “To make sure there isn’t COVID-19 surge in country, PM Modi has asked us to be careful. Govt is also preparing, if at all covid cases increase. Today mock drills are conducted across covid hospitals in the country to make sure people get proper treatment,” he said, as quoted by ANI. The mock drills were conducted at Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Odisha, among other places in the country.

India on Tuesday recorded a single-day rise of 157 new COVID-19 cases, while the count of active cases of the disease has marginally decreased to 3,421, according to Union Health Ministry data. The tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4.46 crore (4,46,77,459). The death toll due to the disease stands at 5,30,696 with one fatality being reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Live Updates

13:01 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19: Mock drill in Assam hospital https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1607613341492711424 12:59 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19 India: Private hospitals in WB also taking part All private hospitals in the city and one hospital each in the districts are also taking part in the drill in West Bengal. 12:58 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19 mock drill: Hospitals in West Bengal conduct Covid mock drill Hospitals in West Bengal on Tuesday conducted Covid mock drill to check infrastructure and preparedness to combat surge in cases. The mock drill started at city-based hospitals including MR Bangur Hospital, Infectious Diseases & Beleghata General Hospital, Medical College Hospital Kolkata, Kar Medical College and Shambhunath Pandit Hospital besides Dr BC Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences. 12:26 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19 India: Manish Sisodia to be at Lok Nayak hospital Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be at the Lok Nayak Hospital during the mock drill on Tuesday. 12:07 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19 Delhi: Mockdrill at LNJP hospital In Delhi, mock drills were conducted at Delhi government-run facilities like LNJP Hospital and private hospitals. Following the Centre's directions, a mock drill will be held in all hospitals on Tuesday to check their readiness for Covid management, said Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who holds the health portfolio. Any gaps would be addressed immediately by the health department officials, Sisodia said. (PTI) 12:04 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19 India mock drills live: Mock drill in Hyderabad Mock drill, to check covid preparedness, being conducted at Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. We are checking our preparedness, if at all, covid cases increase in the state, says Ramesh Reddy, Director of Medical Education. (ANI) 11:58 (IST) 27 Dec 2022 COVID-19 India: Welcome to our live blog! Hello readers, welcome to our live blog! Catch all COVID-19 live updates at Financial Express Online.