Covid-19 in India: Five foreigners test positive in Bihar’s Gaya, isolated in hotel

Five foreigners have tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Bihar on a pilgrimage, with officials isolating them, reported news agency PTI, citing officials.

While four of them are from Thailand, one is from Myanmar. The tourists, who had arrived in India to attend the Dalai Lama’s discourses scheduled later this week, were tested at the international airport in Gaya, Bihar.

Medical officer in charge of Gaya district, Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh, said that the foreigners were tested at the Gaya international airport during the weekend as part of a drill that is being followed for those visiting Bodh Gaya to attend the Buddhist religious leader’s discourse.

He added that of the 33 foreigners tested over the weekend, five of them, including four females, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected persons are in the age group of 35-75 years, and their condition is stable, the officials said, adding that they have been kept in isolation in the hotel they had checked in.

COVID-19 in India

India logged 196 new COVID-19 cases, while the active cases marginally increased to 3,428, according to the Union Health Ministry data provided on Monday. The total tally was recorded at 4,46,77,302.

The death toll stands at 5,30,695 with two fatalities reported in Kerala.

Meanwhile, union health minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya will hold a meeting via video conferencing with the Indian Medical Association today on the current COVID-19 situation and its preparedness, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said.

China-returned man tests positive

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Agra Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava said that a man who had recently returned from China was found positive for COVID-19 at the Taj Mahal in Agra on Sunday, and the sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant.