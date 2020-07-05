  • MORE MARKET STATS

COVID-19 in Odisha: Total shutdown clamped in Cuttack city till July 8

By: |
Published: July 5, 2020 12:46 AM

Cuttack lockdown: All non-essential shops will be closed and non-essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Odisha, Cuttack, Odisha shutdown, Cuttack shutdown, Odisha COVID-19 shutdown, Cuttack COVID-19 shutdown, Bhubaneswar, COVID-19, Cuttack Municipal Corporation, CMC, Cuttack COVID-19 tally Cuttack’s COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases. (Representational Image)

The Odisha government on Saturday declared complete shutdown in Cuttack till July 8 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

All non-essential shops will be closed and non-essential travel prohibited, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said in a notification.

Related News

Grocery, vegetable and milk shops can remain open from 5 am to 6 pm, while strictly adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cuttack’s COVID-19 tally surged to 116, including 92 active cases.

Meanwhile, the Sambalpur district administration also announced a one-day shutdown on Sunday to contain further
spread of the virus.

Restrictions will be imposed on vehicular movement and non-essential services.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. COVID-19 in Odisha Total shutdown clamped in Cuttack city till July 8
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Uttar Pradesh: 23 killed in incidents of lightning across state
2Lalu Prasad moves bail plea in Jharkhand HC citing poor health
3Fire breaks out at Kolkata highrise, five fire tenders rushed to spot