Coronavirus in India LIVE: Fear spreads as India records 10,542 new Covid-19 cases! West bengal issues advisory, Delhi too sees uptick in infections

Coronavirus Cases in India Live: India on Wednesday registered 10,542 new coronavirus cases, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. The active cases in the country have increased to 63,562 and the death toll has increased to 5,31,190 with 38 deaths, which includes 11 reconciled by Kerala. The total case tally has been recorded at 4.47 crore and the daily positivity rate has been recorded at 4.39 per cent.

A 78-year-old man who was Covid-19 positive with comorbities, passed away on April 18, taking the death toll in Gautam Buddha nagar to 492, the health department officials told PTI. The man was hospitalised at Greater Noida’s Government Institute of Medical Sciences since April 14. He was taken to the Covid hospital in Noida on the evening of April 17. The rising number of death toll is a big matter of concern amidst the increase in number of coronavirus cases.

Delhi too recorded increase in number of coronavirus cases, the Union Ministry of Health informed on Tuesday. According to the official data, the national capital recorded 1,537 new infections, taking the total tally to 20,25,781. Five fatalities have also pushed the death toll to 26,572, according to a bulletin issued by the health department on Tuesday.

Coronavirus Live Updates: The active Covid-19 cases now comprise 0.14 per cent of the total infections and the national recovery rate has been recorded at 98.67 per cent, the Union Ministry of Health informed on Wednesday morning.

11:29 (IST) 19 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: West Bengal issues Covid-19 advisory The West Bengal government has urged vulnerable people to avoid crowded places. The state's Health Department has issued fresh advisory asking elder people, children, pregnant women and people with comorbidities to avoid crowded places. According to a PTI report, the advisory said that though the prevailing coronavirus strains in the state are known to cause mild symptoms, in some cases, however, complications may arise, especially among very aged people and those with “compromised immunity”. 11:17 (IST) 19 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Coronavirus Recovery Rate Today Around 8,175 Coronavirus patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,42,50,649. The recovery rate stands at 98.67 per cent. 10:58 (IST) 19 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: India records 10,542 new Coronavirus cases! India has recorded 10,542 new Covid-19 infections, while the active cases have risen to 63,562, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. 10:38 (IST) 19 Apr 2023 Covid-19 Live Tracker: Welcome to our live blog Hello and welcome to our blog where we bring to you live updates from across the country and world on the current situation of coronavirus in India.

