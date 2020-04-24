COVID-19: Home Ministry rejects Punjab government’s request for opening of liquor shops

There was a request from the Punjab government to allow opening of the liquor shops in the state during lockdown. File photo

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday rejected the Punjab government’s request for opening of liquor shops in the state during lockdown, officials said.

The request came after the Home Ministry made it clear in its consolidated revised guidelines that no liquor shop will be allowed to open anywhere in the country.

In its guidelines for the lockdown, issued on April 15, the ministry said there should be strict ban on sale of liquor, gutka, tobacco during lockdown. Bars were also ordered to be shut.

Two states, Assam and Meghalaya, allowed opening of the liquor shops in the first phase of lockdown, which was from March 25 to April 14.

However, the liquor shops in the two Northeastern states were ordered to shut down from April 15.