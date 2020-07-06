COVID-19, GST future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi slams Modi government over Coronavirus handling. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government’s handling of COVID-19.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM’s addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.

The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.

“Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation,” Gandhi tweeted along with the clip.

Gandhi’s attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.