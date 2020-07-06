COVID-19, GST future Harvard case studies on failure: Rahul Gandhi’s dig at Modi govt

Rahul Gandhi's attack on the Modi government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday attacked the government over rising coronavirus cases, saying future Harvard Business School case studies on failure would include the government’s handling of COVID-19.
Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the former Congress chief also tweeted a clip which included portions from the PM’s addresses to the nation on the COVID-19 crisis, including his remarks that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days.
The clip also showed a graph of rising coronavirus cases, making India the third worst-hit nation in terms of infection count.
“Future HBS case studies on failure: 1. Covid19. 2. Demonetisation.3. GST implementation,” Gandhi tweeted along with the clip.
— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 6, 2020
Gandhi’s attack on the government came a day after India went past Russia to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.
