COVID-19: Gautam Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years’ salary to PM CARES Fund

By: |
Published: April 2, 2020 1:04:46 PM

"People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year's salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too," Gambhir said.

Gautam Gambhir, COVID-19, PM CARES fund, covid 19 pandemic, MPLAD fund, bjp lok sabha member, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe BJP’s Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously. (PTI file photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir on Thursday said he has decided to contribute his two years’ salary as an MP to the Prime Minister-CARES fund to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic sweeping through the country.
The BJP’s Lok Sabha member from East Delhi made the announcement on his Twitter page, urging people to come forward and donate generously.

“People ask what can their country do for them. The real question is what can you do for your country? I am donating my 2 year’s salary to #PMCaresFund. You should come forward too,” Gambhir said.

Related News

Also read| Check Coronavirus Latest Updates here:

Gambhir had earlier pledged a month’s salary for the cause and also released Rs 1 crore from his MPLAD fund. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to 50 deaths in the country as per official estimates with close to 2,000 people infected by the deadly virus, which has claimed over 40,000 lives worldwide

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. COVID-19 Gautam Gambhir vows to contribute 2 years’ salary to PM CARES Fund
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Mamata writes to Modi, seeks Rs 25,000 cr financial assistance
2COVID-19: PM Modi to hold video conf with state CMs on Thursday
3COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore insurance for health workers, sanitation staff