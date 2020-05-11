‘COVID-19 fight can’t be excuse to exploit workers’: Rahul Gandhi slams states amending labour laws

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark comes in the wake of several states amending labour laws. He said that coronavirus cannot be an excuse to exploit workers.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said many states were amending labour laws, but the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic cannot be an excuse to exploit workers, suppress their voice and crush their human rights. He said there cannot be any compromise on the basic principles by allowing unsafe workplaces.
“Many states are amending labour laws. We are together fighting against corona, but this cannot be an excuse to crush human rights, allow unsafe workplaces, exploit workers and suppress their voice,” he said.
“There cannot be any compromise on these basic principles,” he added.
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said it would be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environment laws in the name of economic revival and stimulus.
“In the name of economic revival and stimulus, it will be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environmental laws and regulations as the Modi govt is planning. The first steps have already been taken. This is a quack remedy like demonetisation,” Ramesh tweeted.
