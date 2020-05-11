  • MORE MARKET STATS

‘COVID-19 fight can’t be excuse to exploit workers’: Rahul Gandhi slams states amending labour laws

By: |
Updated: May 11, 2020 2:59:31 PM

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's remark comes in the wake of several states amending labour laws. He said that coronavirus cannot be an excuse to exploit workers.

Rahul Gandhi said that there cannot be any compromise on the basic principles by allowing unsafe workplaces. (File pic)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said many states were amending labour laws, but the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic cannot be an excuse to exploit workers, suppress their voice and crush their human rights. He said there cannot be any compromise on the basic principles by allowing unsafe workplaces.

“Many states are amending labour laws. We are together fighting against corona, but this cannot be an excuse to crush human rights, allow unsafe workplaces, exploit workers and suppress their voice,” he said.

Related News

“There cannot be any compromise on these basic principles,” he added.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also said it would be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environment laws in the name of economic revival and stimulus.

“In the name of economic revival and stimulus, it will be dangerous and disastrous to loosen labour, land and environmental laws and regulations as the Modi govt is planning. The first steps have already been taken. This is a quack remedy like demonetisation,” Ramesh tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. ‘COVID-19 fight can’t be excuse to exploit workers’ Rahul Gandhi slams states amending labour laws
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray set to enter Legislative Council unopposed
2Lockdown relaxation: Automobile showrooms, retailers can reopen in Tamil Nadu
3Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh admitted to AIIMS