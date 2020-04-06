COVID-19 effect: PM, President and MPs to take 30% salary cut, MPLAD funds suspended for two years

PM, President and MPs to take 30% salary cut, MPLAD funds suspended for two years.

The Narendra Modi government on Monday announced that the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and all Members of Parliament will bear a 30% salary cut and the fund will be transferred to the Consolidated Fund of India. Addressing the media here after a Union Cabinet meet held through video conferencing, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the MPs will bear the cut for a year. This salary cut will also be applicable on the PM and Union ministers.

Javadekar informed that the Cabinet has promulgated an ordinance to this effect.

“Cabinet okays reduction in allowances, pension of MPs by 30 per cent for 1 year to fight COVID-19,” he said.

The minister further said that the President, Vice President, Governors of States have also voluntarily decided to take a pay cut as a social responsibility. These funds will now go to the consolidated fund of India.

“President, Vice President, Governors voluntarily decided to take pay cut. Money will go to Consolidated Fund of India,” Javadekar told reporters.

He further said that Rs 5 crore MP-LAD fund will be suspended for the next two years (2020-21 and 2021-22), adding that Rs 10 crore of MP-LAD for two years of each MPs will also be transferred to the consolidated fund to help fight the coronavirus crisis.