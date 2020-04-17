COVID-19: ‘Disappointed’, Congress says announcements made by Reserve Bank of India have no meaning

Ajay Maken said that measures announced by the RBI will not help all those who are suffering due to the crisis. PTI Photo File

The Congress party on Friday expressed disappointment over the announcements made by the Reserve Bank of India to support the economy hit hard by the lockdown. Congress leader Alay Maken said that the government should take more measures to help those affected by the lockdown and argued that the measures announced by the RBI will not help all those who are suffering due to the crisis.

“The announcements made by the RBI have no meaning. The Congress and people are disappointed with the announcements. The government should take more measures to mitigate the problems of the poor and the vulnerable,” Maken told reporters at a press conference via video-conferencing.

The RBI on Friday announced a slew of measures amid the unprecedented economic downturn due to the lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das announced easing bad-loan rules, froze dividend payment by lenders and pushed banks to lend more by cutting the reverse repo rate by 25 basis points. He also pledged to boost liquidity and expand bank credit.

The Congress also launched a scathing attack at the Delhi government led by Aam Aadmi Party, and said that the city government should help those in distress in the national capital. Putting forth a 10-point demand, he demanded that fixed power charges be waived off and school fees should not be charged from students. He said that the government should release salaries of school teachers in aided schools and pay the workers in MSMEs.

The Congress leader also demanded that testing should be ramped up in the national capital and questioned whether Delhi had entered the stage of community transmission of the virus.

On migrant workers’ issue, he said that they should be incentivised as they are the backbone of the city. He demanded that they be given Rs 7,500 per month immediately to help them cope with the crisis. “Migrants are the backbone of any city and hence they should be incentivised to make them feel safe in Delhi and other towns,” he said, adding that an unemployment allowance of Rs 5,000 be given to all unemployed.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, Delhi has reported 38 deaths so far and 1,640 people have been infected by the virus.