COVID-19: Delhi’s famous Bengali Market sealed as positive cases surge

Police officials seal the Bengali Market area amid Covid19 scare. (PTI Photo)

The famous Bengali Market in Delhi has been sealed by the authorities amid a rise in coronavirus positive cases in the vicinity. The region is among 20 other hotspots in the city that have been identified by the Delhi government and placed under the containment plan.

Roads leading to the market have also been sealed by the police. The Delhi government said that it has directed the New Delhi Municipal Council to immediately sanitise the Bengali Market area to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The Bengali Market located on Tansen Marg in Lutyen’s Delhi is located barely a kilometre away from Connaught Place and 2 km from the Parliament and usually remains crowded.

News agency ANI reported that the market, founded in 1930, was immediately cordoned off to prevent movement of people after government identified it as a hotspot. Cops are keeping a strict vigil on all movement and making announcement in Bengali Market that the area has been sealed completely.

Police announced that strict legal action will be taken against violators and released phone numbers to allow people to order essential items. “It will be delivered at your doorstep,” police annnounced.

According to media reports, a coronavirus surveillance team on Wednesday evening found 35 workers staying in a small room in one of the pastry shops. During screening, two among them showed symptoms of fever.

Later, New Delhi DM Tanvi Garg said in a circular that after three among them were found positive, the administration conducted a house to house survey and screened over 2,000 people.

“At least two people, living in quarters above the market, were found to be symptomatic,” she said, adding that police wil initiate action against owners of Bengali Pastry Shop under various provisions of IPC, Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Act.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced the sealing of 21 coronavirus hotspots and made it mandatory for people to wear face masks when stepping outdoors. The areas are:

The national capital has so far reported 669 positive COVID-19 cases and 7 deaths.