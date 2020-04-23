COVID-19: Delhi govt orders landlords not to demand rent from labourers, students for one month

In Delhi, 2,248 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus infection.

Coronavirus Outbreak: An order has been issued by Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government to help labourers (including migrants) and students in the state. The order states that the government has been made aware of the instances where the landlords have been demanding rent from labourers and students. Therefore, the government has asked the landlords to not demand rent for at least one month. The move came on the back of a nationwide lockdown announced to curb the impact of the novel Coronavirus outbreak.

The order said that if the landlord will force any of the above-mentioned people to vacate the place, he or she will be liable for action according to the Disaster Management Act of 2005. The government had announced the same earlier as well in a notice released of March 29 this year. As some did not comply with the notice issued, the government released this order for strict compliance. The order further stated that awareness campaigns will be undertaken by the District Magistrates on the same issue in the areas where the density of students or migrant labourers is high in the city. The government also asked people who are facing eviction issues to lodge a complaint by the police. The weekly report of such cases are expected to be forwarded to the state government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Delhi has appealed to the landlords to not collect the rents if their tenants are poor or are unable to pay the rent. He expressed his concerns and asked the landlords not to harass if the rent is not paid and added that if the tenant fails to pay the rent, Delhi government will compensate for it. The government wants people to stay where they are as any migration will increase the risk of Coronavirus transmission.

The issue of rent payment was highlighted a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a lockdown on March 24 across the country. This stirred a fear among many migrant workers as they were rendered jobless (due to industries/ workplaces being shut) and did not have money for food or to pay rent. As a result, thousands of people started walking from Delhi to their hometowns.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, 2,248 people have been tested positive for Coronavirus infection with 724 people cured/ discharged or migrated. Unfortunately, 48 people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the state.